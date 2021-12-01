Do you think Mouni Roy is one of those Bollywood stars who refuse to age?

Mouni Roy has come a long way since her days as a TV star. She has not only won the hearts of spectators with her performances, but she has also grown in strength. Mouni, who was formerly a well-known face on television, has made her way to Bollywood and is now setting hearts racing on the big screen as well!

Mouni Roy made her television debut in the part of Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and quickly established herself as a household name. She continued to work in the television industry, but her big break came when she was cast as Sati in the mythological drama Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, which is based on the life of the Hindu deity Lord Shiva. Mouni Roy made a reputation for herself in the television industry because of her role.

Mouni Roy had the opportunity to be a part of other reality TV series soon after Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, but it was her depiction of a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 1 that brought her to the pinnacle of her career. As a result of the role, she quickly became the highest-paid actress on television. Soon after, Moni Roy began receiving offers from Bollywood, which she not only accepted but also aced. She has received numerous honours for her various performances over the years.

However, while she has smashed the glass barrier in terms of her career, the TV star has established standards in terms of her attractiveness. Depending on her role and performance, she has always had a distinct, unique look. Her beauty has grown with time, as has her popularity, and Mouni Roy appears to be the only star who has defied the ravages of time! While there have been several rumours that she has undergone surgery, she has vehemently denied such accusations.