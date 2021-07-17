Do you think a movie works out because of the actor-director chemistry?

Personally, I feel it's the actor-director chemistry that brings out the magic onscreen. A director's vision and the actor's skill set- it's the perfect 'Jodi' one can ever ask for. For example, Imtiaz Ali-Ranbir Kapoor from Rockstar to Tamasha or Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Ranveer Singh- Ramleela to Padmaavat, Shah Rukh Khan-Karan Johar- K3G to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan- Hera Pheri to Bhulbhulaiyaa, and the list goes on. Whenever these duos worked together something magical happened onscreen.

Do you agree? Let us know your favourite actor-director duo.