Do you think music videos have become a trend in Bollywood?

Are music videos in trend now? I grew up watching Taylor Swift's, Justin Bieber's, Beatles' music videos, and at that time, Bollywood singers used to release DVDs, cassettes of their albums.





But recently, after the development of digital media, we have become more engrossed in digital content. Now, singers release music videos on their personal YouTube channel or post from T-Series, Saregamapa, and other Music Labels.





Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Darshan Raval, Badshah, and many others have released one after one hit music videos featuring Television artists like Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and many others to Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, etc.





I feel these videos are a good way to showcase the actors' acting quality and the singers' singing. What do you think? Has this become a trend?