Do you think Navya Naveli Nanda did the right thing by not joining Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a successful businessperson now. Just like her mother, Shweta Bachchan, she has decided to stay away from the glitz and glam of Bollywood. She has several friends from the industries who are waiting to make a mark in Bollywood. Like Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday who is now two films old.





But unlike them, Navya chose to be an entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of Aara Health and the NGO Project Naveli. The latter helps underprivileged girls with education. Recently, a user on her Instagram post commented: "U r beautiful, you should try in Bollywood too." To which Navya responded: "Thank you for your kind words but beautiful women can run businesses too."





This I feel is a very nice thing she said. I believe she did the right thing by not joining Bollywood or else she would be constantly trolled like other starkids. Not to mention the constant comparison with Amitabh Bachchan or Aishwarya Rai.





What do you think?