Do you think Netflix is losing its content quality? What do you think?

With all the growing OTT platforms, I feel Netflix is somewhere missing out on all the finest quality of content to put out there. What are your thoughts about it?





As the pandemic is still going on and lockdown getting extended, we are stuck at home and while trying to cope up with the situation, we are watching more films or shows, web-series on OTT platforms. Netflix and Amazon Prime were some of the first few OTT platforms that receive an immense amount of popularity.





But now there are a lot of other platforms which are getting up to the brink. Do you think Netflix is losing its glory? Comments down below.