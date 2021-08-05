Do you think Nia Sharma and Sana Saeed look similar? Mention if you know any more names.

The name Sana Saeed rings any bells? The cute little girl, Anjali, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is Sana. Now she is a grown-up lady but, her appearance looks very similar to Television sassy queen Nia Sharma. Do you also think so?

Which celebrities do you think look alike? I think Krystle Dsouza and veteran actress Meenakshi look quite similar. Also, Shilpa Shinde and Manisha Koirala have similar appearances too. Do you agree? Do you know anybody else who has quite the same looks? Let us know in the comments.