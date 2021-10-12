Do you think no trailer or advertisement will help Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Rohit Shetty's action flick 'Sooryavanshi' is finally going to release in the theatres after being stuck for around a year and a half. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is about to release this Diwali. It is the first big film to release in the theatres since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last year in April, the makers had released a number of stills along with a trailer right before the film but then the nationwide lockdown happened and everything changed. But now the team is keen on marketing the film for a short period of time and only with songs. According to Bollywood Hungama, while there is a second trailer ready, Rohit might not even release it fearing it might spoil everything.

There are also talks that there won't be any newspaper advertising of the film before the release. So do you think all this will help the film? Since the film has been in the news for a while, do you think it will work at the box office? Not to mention the fact that some are still apprehensive about going to a theatre.