Do You Think 'Nora Fatehi' As A Bollywood Dancer Can Be Compared To The Likes Of Malaika Arora?

Bollywood’s new girl crush, Nora Fatehi, has found a strong foothold here in the Bollywood industry, and the reasons are obvious. The young starlet has proved herself to be one of the biggest stars of her generation. Along with her uncountable talents, she comes with a phenomenal body, a mesmerising face and a fusion of dance moves that includes everything from contemporary to modern hip hop.

The star has established herself as a sought after dancer and is almost unbeatable among current crop of dancers in the industry. Previous generation superstars like Malaika Arora had already created their niche in b-town, and while we're still not over Malaika's sizzling dance moves, Nora is here to set the stage on fire.

Nora's hard-work and skillsets make her almost too suitable to be the top dancer in Bollywood as of now, and it's safe to say that the star will have a really bright future in the industry. Do you think Nora Fatehi with her radiating grace and beauty, can be compared to the likes of Malaika Arora?