Do you think Nora Fatehi is replacing Malaika Arora as the face of Dance numbers?

Malaika Arora was a popular face of every item number in the early 2010s. We have seen her everywhere in the last decade. In fact, she was the director's first choice but not anymore. We have seen her getting popular through songs like 'Munni Badnam Hue' and 'Anarkali disco chali'. It appears to be that Nora Fatehi has stolen the stage from Malaika Arora from the song 'Dilbar Dilbar' and since then Nora has been everywhere. It looks like that this is Nora's decade until we see another Bollywood favorite.