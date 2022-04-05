Do you think OH MY GIRL's latest comeback 'Real Love' is really underwhelming?

OH MY GIRL was topping the charts in 2020 with their viral hits 'Nonstop' and 'Dolphin'. Then in 2021, they released 'Dun Dun' and managed to acquire 1st, 2nd place in charts. That's a huge achievement in the span of their 6-year career. But I don't know what happened now, their new song 'Real Love' is not charting at all. It's not even in the top 50 of the Melon music chart.





Many have said that the song doesn't have an impact, and is boring and repetitive. The choreography is flat and doesn't even have a memorable dance move. It's weird because OH MY GIRL always has one of the most awesome title tracks but apparently not this time. What do you guys think? Did you like this comeback?