Do you think OTT is the future of the entertainment industry, be it television or movie?

Since last year, we have been stuck at our houses, not being able to go out to theatres to enjoy movies. At that time, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and others came into being to our rescue. Slowly, we started watching daily soap dramas, reality shows on OTT platforms.

So, do you think in the near future, there will be no trend to watch television or going out to cinema halls, and our life will depend only on OTT platforms?