Do you think Parineeti Chopra is one actor in Bollywood with good acting skills but poor film choices?

Parineeti has had three back-to-back releases this year. Where for some she received appreciation for some a bit of criticism. She was seen in the Bollywood remake of Girl On The Train, sports-themed movie Saina and Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Speaking with Hindustan Times in March, she spoke about breaking away from the girl next door image and opting for different roles.





In a recent interview, Parineeti said that she always did her best but there are possibilities that the projects she was opting for weren't showcasing her abilities to the best. "When I started, my initial movies were good, I got all the awards for them, I got all the appreciation for them. But after that, suddenly, my acting skills were questioned because the films didn't work," Parineeti said in Hindi, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. "Kisi ne unn films ko question nahi kiya ke yaar this film didn't do justice to her so I finally wanted to wait and be patient, thinking I will only do films that will showcase my talent to its full ability. That's why I did this movie (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar), that's why I did Saina and Girl on the Train. Because I was sick and tired of hearing people say that I'm not doing my best. I was always doing my best but maybe the material was not something showcasing my best. So my greed was, I will give my 100 percent, give me the script," she added.