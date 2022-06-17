Do you think Parineeti Chopra was deserving of the most stylish female award at Pinkvilla Style Icons?

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most beautiful actresses of this generation and she knows how to carry herself be it whatever she wears, she always sets examples but giving her the award for most stylish female award at Pinkvilla Style Icons didn't feel right for me because we have many other actresses in Bollywood who have a better sense of style than her like for example I love Vaani Kapoor's style, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani.

But that's how I feel, what's your take on this?