Do you think people in Bollywood don't take Ananya Panday seriously?

Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2' but failed to impress both the critics and the audiences with her acting chops. Then came the roundtable interview with Rajeev Masand, where her struggle statement became the butt of jokes and generated memes for months.

Netizens often criticise her for her strange statements, her accent and of course her inability to act. Now Neha Sharma has joined the bandwagon and said something about Chunky Panday's daughter. She recently said that she has never been interested in watching Ananya Panday's films.

Neha said that she watches every promo out there but Ananya Panday's promos have never excited her enough to watch her films. Neha said this in a response to an interview question about what comes to your mind when you hear Ananya Panday's name. So do you believe that much like Neha, the people in the industry don't take Ananya seriously?