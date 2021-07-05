Do you think people did not like Rani in Haseen Dillruba because she was open about her sexuality?

Despite being a good movie, Haseen Dillruba has been getting a lot of negative reviews and the audience did not enjoy the movie as much as the makers expected them to. Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon recently stated that the reason behind the audience not liking Rani's character is because she was open about her sexuality which offended them.

Some people are not happy with the way a woman was portrayed in the movie. They argue that the way she tried to seduce her husband or the way she endured all the physical abuse from her husband is not love but violence and manipulation.

Do you agree with Kanika Dhillon? Did you enjoy the movie and did you like the way Rani's character was portrayed in the movie?