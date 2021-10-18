Do you think people from film families like Vicky Kaushal also struggle in Bollywood?

Vicky Kaushal is a big celebrity in Bollywood right now. He has been a part of several critically and commercially successful films and is the recipient of a National Award. But for the longest time, many people thought he was an outsider. But his father, Shyam Kaushal, is an action director in films.

Despite coming from a film family, Vicky had a humble beginning as he started out assisting Anurag Kashyap, then did a short film and eventually made his debut with 'Masaan.' Vicky recently talked about his struggle in Bollywood: "What people don't realise is that if I've cracked 10 auditions, I've failed in 1,000 auditions.'

He also said that he did not have a safety net or a plan B. So do you believe actors like Vicky and others who come from such families do go through the struggle like an outsider? Another such celeb I can think of is Shahid Kapoor who has had a similar journey.