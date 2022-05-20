Do you think Preity Zinta fail as an actress?

Did she? She was one of the most well-known actresses of her time. I would rate her career graph even higher than Aishwarya Rai's. Back then, an average actress would end her career in the Mid 30s, because she wouldn't receive as many offers as before. Some actresses like Madhuri, Rani, Aishwarya etc tried to make a comeback and only Rani is doing decent these days. Preity on the other hand received offers from reality shows and she invested in IPL. She had enough resources to make money, so why would she even want to continue in Bollywood where people stopped appreciating her? She tried to come back with a few movies but realized that she should stop bothering with it when she has many other options to make money and be in the limelight. She also got married and flew to America. Even Priyanka disappeared from Bollywood in her prime to settle down and make a career in America. So I would say that she was valuable in her prime and didn't fail at all.