Do you think Priyanka Chopra set a statement by wearing a mangalsutra in her new cover photoshoot for Vogue?

Priyanka Chopra in her latest photoshoot is wearing a mangalsutra, designed by Bulgari. The reason why we are talking about it is because it's very rare of actresses wearing a mangalsutra in her shoot.

While sharing the pictures from the shoot on social media she wrote "This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership,".

She even said that her mangalsutra is the most precious jewellery she has. Do you feel even after living in abroad and being married there, she has made a statement with this shoot for all the young women?