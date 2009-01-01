Do you think Radhe's failure has forced Salman Khan to shelve his next film?

Salman Khan has been enjoying massive success at the box-office since 2009 with 'Wanted.' No matter what the reviews say, his fans rush to the theatres to watch his films which easily makes them gross more than 100 crores, even if they perform average at the box office. But the pandemic has changed a lot.

A few months ago, Salman's 'Radhe', co-starring Disha Patani, was released on the OTT platform ZeePlex on a pay-per-view basis and in the theatres overseas. The result wasn't favorable. Poor critical reviews and average viewership on the streaming platform may have forced Salman to take some hard professional decisions.

According to Koimoi, Salman's next film with Sajid Nadiadwala titled 'Bhaijaan' (earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali) might get shelved. Reports suggest the reason for it is the poor reception Radhe received. The failure has surely shaken Salman just like Zero did to Shah Rukh Khan. So do you think Salman might stop doing masala films from now?