Do you think Radhika Madan be able to achieve heights with her next Bollywood film?

With her upcoming film Kacchey Limbu, Bollywood actress Radhika Madan is poised to wow us once more. Ayush Mehra (Call My Agent) and Rajat Barmecha (Udaan) also have prominent roles in the film.





In September 2022, the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will have the world premiere of Kacchey Limbu.





Aditi, a headstrong little girl who is in the race to realise the ambitions that everyone has set for her, is the subject of the endearing sibling drama Kacchey Limbu. Kacchey Limbu is a tale of bravery, perseverance, and self-discovery. She decides to take matters into her own hands to show her family, friends, and particularly her older brother that being confused is not always a bad thing. With time, you'll come to the appropriate decision.







