Do you think Rajkummar Rao is going the Aamir Khan's way of doing quality films?

Rajkummar Rao is an actor who has been able to consistently give great performances in his decade-long career. Starting out with an experimental film 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', Rao found success in the mainstream space and has been doing quality work. From Shahid, Trapped, Aligarh, to Newton, Rajkummar gives his heart and soul to a role.

This combination of good acting in a well-written film reminds me of Aamir Khan. Aamir, who post the failure of Mela, drastically changed his professional choices has given us n number of gems like Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, and Rang De Basanti among others.

So do you see a similarity between the two? Both are great at what they do and know how to perfectly balance art with commerce. I feel in the coming years, Rajkummar's career will look much better than most of his contemporaries thanks to the kind of projects he does.