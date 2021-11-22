Do you think Rajkummar Rao will be sidelined by Jahnvi Kapoor in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'?

Yesterday, Dharma Productions announced a new film featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor called 'Mr and Mrs Mahi.' The announcement video shows a cricket ball, a jersey, and the introduction of these two characters. But I have a feeling that Raj will be completely sidelined by Janhvi since it's a Dharma film and we know how Karan Johar loves to give more importance to people with famous surnames.

The same thing had happened during 'Rooh.' Where Janhvi was the talk of the two during interviews, promos, and everything, while Rajkummar was shown as if he had a supporting role in the film.

This has been an age-old problem in Bollywood where Tiger Shroff is more talked about than Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan's performance is praised more than Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte's, etc. So do you think it will happen this time around as well?