Do you think Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage will resurrect our interest in Brahmastra?

The marriage rumors of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been floating for quite some time now. Earlier this year, Ranbir had confirmed that the two would be married by now if the pandemic hadn't happened. Now recently we heard that the two are planning to tie the knot in December.

But there seems to be no substance to this claim and it feels like a rumour. Yesterday Alia dropped a picture of herself wearing a wedding ring. So it looks like a sign that they are engaged. The couple will tie the knot for sure, it is when that's the question. It might be in December, early 2022, or around the release of Brahmastra. Now as we all know that this superhero flick has been in the news for the longest time and has lost its steam.

So do you think that Ranbir and Alia's marriage might help this film and resurrect the public's interest in it?