Do you think Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will have an impact like Dilip Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan?

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are big names of Bollywood right now. Both have done a number of successful films and are bankable actors. But since times have been rapidly changing, the audience's take on stardom, popularity and the actor's impact on them has also changed. Gone are the days when fans were going nuts for an actor or how Rajesh Khanna would receive letters written in blood from his female fans.

This makes me want to think about what Shatrughan Sinha recently said about Ranbir, Ranveer and Akshay Kumar. He said they are great artists but 'it remains to be seen if they have the same impact as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra. Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan.'

He noted that the earlier generation was more conducive to becoming a star. So do you think the current lot will be able to achieve the level of stardom or have an impact like the legends have had in the past?