Do you think Ranbir Kapoor's past experience with Sanjay Bhansali made him reject Baiju Bawra?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Baiju Bawra' was recently in the news after Deepika Padukone reportedly left the project. It was after Bhansali decided not to give her the fee she was demanding. This created an uproar on social media with people calling out the pay gap in the industry. All this while Ranveer Singh, is still considered as the male lead of the film.

Now according to Koimoi, Ranbir Kapoor was first approached for the title role and the ex-couple was supposed to come together for this film. Ranbir declined the offer as he did not have a pleasant experience working with SLB in the past. He was shouted at by Bhansali repeatedly when he was assisting the director on 'Black.'

Also the failure of 'Saawariya', his debut flick, might have left a bitter taste. So why is it that Ranveer and Deepika are always eager to work with Bhansali? Do you think Ranbir's past experience was the reason for him to say no or was the script did not appeal to him?