Do you think Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will do what Amitabh Bachchan did?

Amitabh Bachchan gave a gift to his fans yesterday on his 79th birthday. He announced his withdrawal from the ad campaign of the pan masala brand, Kamala Pasand. It was after the anti-tobacco organization requested him not to endorse tobacco products as it will have an adverse effect on the youth.

Big B was also trolled on social media for doing these ads which he had tried to defend a few weeks ago. Bachchan stated that he wasn't aware that it was a surrogate ad and he returned his fee money after ending his contract with the brand. But the thing is that Ranveer Singh was also in that ad. Not to mention Shah Rukh Khan who recently joined the pan veteran Ajay Devgn to do tobacco ads.

Don't you think these celebs should learn from Amitabh and refrain from doing ads that are not good for our society? Big B has proved why he is a legend and why money isn't everything in life.