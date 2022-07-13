Do you think Ranveer Singh has overpowered Ranbir Kapoor?

Star kids especially Kapoors are not versatile actors From Prithvi Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Done many class roles Ranbir has given big hit classics like big director banner hits like Barfi YJHD and ADHM And some good movies like Tamasha and most fans following director Hirani made Sanju.





On the other hand, Ranveer was brought by Chopra of YRF guiding him that he looks not good but can become a superstar with acting. Unlike yesteryear star Shahrukh, Ranveer didn't stick on to YRF and gave hits including 1 300cr 1 200cr and 3 100cr. Ranveer came almost 4 years after Ranbir. And Today Ranveer is the most versatile young actor, the most successful actor who gave 3 hits in 365 a record which was last held by Superstar Akshay Kumar. Ranveer has done many characters perfectly than Ranbir. Most of Ranbir's movies are funny and mimicry. Obviously best after Ranveer. However, I can never think that anyone else could have done Barfi better than Ranveer Singh. Not even Ranveer Singh!





