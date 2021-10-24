Do you think Ranveer Singh is an ideal husband?

Ranveer Singh has made a name for himself in the Bollywood film industry. He has won the hearts of millions through his acting while keeping himself in the news for his off-screen personality or offbeat fashion sense. Lately, he has been hosting a quiz show called 'The Big Pictures' on Colors TV.

In one of the promo of the show which was released recently, where Ranveer is getting his wife Deepika Padukone’s initial written on his palm with mehendi. He then showed it to the cameras around. Ranveer also revealed that he keeps a fast for Karva Chauth with Deepika.

Now isn't that sweet, keeping in mind that it's the lady who keeps fast in these rituals? Deepveer's PDA has been all over the news and we don't know how much of it is real or for the camera. But these kinds of gestures are genuinely sweet. What are your thoughts on this?