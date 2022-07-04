Do you think Ranveer Singh is overrated?

I don't think he is overrated at all. In fact, on the contrary, I feel a lot of talented actors like Ranveer Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been quite underrated as artists and it has taken them a lot of time/hard work to prove their skills, unlike many other actors who've made it big despite their poor acting, simply because they were related by blood to an actor/actress already established in the industry.





However, Ranveer Singh had his share of failures and despite delivering a wonderful performance in the very first movie he did ( Band Baaja Baarat ) under the Yash Raj banner, success didn't come to him easily. He is young and has a reputation of being a cool guy next door in public ( with all his eccentric ways of dressing up ), from what I've seen of him in movies, I can easily declare him as one of the most mature and finest actors that we have in Indian cinema right now.





I'm sure today's Indian audience is intelligent/sensible enough to appreciate good cinema and actors who don't just want to mint money but have great respect for the work they do and are delivering groundbreaking performances one after the other. And Ranveer is undoubtedly one such gem who has shown considerable growth and maturity. He therefore rightly deserves all the love, attention and applause! And perhaps much more.