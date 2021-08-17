Do you think Ranveer Singh should have walked out of Baiju Bawra for Deepika Padukone?

The news of Deepika Padukone leaving Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Baiju Bawra left many fans heartbroken. It was because many wished to see the real-life couple of Ranveer Singh and Deepika on the big screen again. But the reason for her leaving the film was very shocking. It was reportedly because she wanted the same fee for the same as her husband. Not more or not less.

It's so bizarre that such a thing is happening in 2021 to an A-lister. At a time when actresses have been talking and demanding equal pay. But surprisingly Ranveer is still a part of that film. It would have been commendable if he stood up for her this time and left the project; since he is deemed as a perfect husband who is always supportive of his wife.

But that did not happen. Bhansali will cast some other actresses for much lesser money and the film will be made with Ranveer in it. But his inability to do something about equal pay, even for his wife, speaks volumes.

What do you think of this issue?