Do you think Ranveer Singh's offscreen personality overshadows his acting skills?

Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful Bollywood actors in today's time. He has been doing successful films and is one of the most in-demand actors. But apart from acting, Ranveer manages to stay in the news for various other things like his fashion sense, his off-the-cuff comments, and his over-enthusiastic personality off-screen.

Ranveer has an energy that is pretty rare in actors, especially once the camera is off. It feels like he is this close to jumping on a couch like Tom Cruise. There are people who love him for that and there are who don't. But do you feel his off-screen behavior overshadows his capabilities as an actor?

Like people tend to ignore his performances and his fashion sense and other things are mostly that's talk about. I am not saying he is a 'great' actor but he is still above average. What are your views on it?