Do you think Rashmika Mandanna will make it big in Bollywood like Katrina Kaif despite not knowing Hindi?

Rashmika Mandanna is a big name in the south film industry. She has done a number of successful films in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. But people in Karnataka talk about how her accent is a bit off and she doesn't sound like a native Kannada speaker. Despite all this, Rashmika enjoys massive popularity and is dubbed as the 'national crush' by her fans.

Now she is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' (co-starring Siddharth Malhotra) and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan. Now, Rashmika is not fluent in Hindi and it's not her mother tongue. Is there a chance of her succeeding in Bollywood? Because there are big names like Katrina Kaif who still aren't able to talk fluently in Hindi.

But there are not many examples of south Indian actresses doing well in Bollywood, that too if they don't know the language. Do you think she might be able to make it big if she learns the language?