Do you think Rhea Chakraborty will ever be able to achieve 'normalcy' in Bollywood?

Rhea Chakraborty was at the receiving end of a lot of hate, media hounding, and what not last year after the untimely demise of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The media and many people, in general, blamed her for his death. The trial by media was in full swing and people will camera kept hounding her, not even sparing a delivery boy who had come to deliver food to her house.





Under public pressure, she was arrested for the possession of drugs but was later released on bail. Earlier this month, a court allowed her application seeking de-freezing her bank accounts and also allowed her gadgets to be returned.





Rhea recently posted some of her pictures from Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding stating that she never thought normal could feel so special. But do you feel her career will be able to get back on track?