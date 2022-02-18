Do you think Rhea Chakraborty would be this famous if not for Sushant Singh Rajput?

It's been two years since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra, Mumbai apartment. Before his death, he was dating Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was unknown to many until his death. Many people blamed Rhea was Sushant's death. They called the actress the reason for his suicide. She was shamed and harassed by the public and media throughout the trial. She even had to spend time in Jain to make the public feel better. Rhea Chakraborty was infamous for the entire year but is famous now. Does its credit go to Sushant or her sad fate which brought her fame through so much trouble? Probably pre-Sushant's demise, no one knew who Rhea was but now she is more famous than many celebs. Some worship her because of how strong the 28-year-old is while some still blame her for the ungrateful event. Write your thoughts in the comment sect