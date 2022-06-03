Do you think Samrat Prithviraj's Rs 300 crore budget is justified?

The new major things nowadays are historical dramas and big-budget action pictures. The films are adored and celebrated by viewers all over the world, and another high-budget picture titled 'Samrat Prithviraj' hits the big screens.





The film is a battle drama that demands a lot of labour, VFX, and a large set. The film's final landing cost is estimated to be around 200 crores, which includes the actors' fees as well as printing and advertising costs. The film's production cost is estimated to be around 100 crores, excluding the lead actors' fees.





To be considered an HIT, the film must gross at least 250 crores at the box office, and if it does, it will be Akshay Kumar's highest grossing movie.





Akshay Kumar's highest collection is 190 crore and it is made on 220 crore. According to me, It will be a flop for sure. But apperciate the efforts.



