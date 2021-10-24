Do you think Shah Rukh Khan hasn't done justice to his talent?

Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying the status of a superstar in Bollywood for years now. He has done a number of memorable films and is the recipient of all the major awards. But there are some who still feel that he hasn't utilised his full potential. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has recently said that SRK should do more 'out of the box' roles and 'break that shell.'

He said, "One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan." Manjrekar felt that he is doing the same kind of roles that Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh are doing. SRK, professionally, hasn't been doing great. His last outing, the 2018 'Zero' failed to impress the audiences or the critics. He will be next seen in Pathan and Atlee Kumar's next.

But over the last few years, SRK has tried to experiment (IMO) with films like 'Fan' and 'Raees', but they failed to get the results he was expecting. So do you agree with Manjrekar's views on SRK?