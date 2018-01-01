Do you think Shah Rukh Khan is opting for OTT because his Bollywood career is in trouble?

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood. But his throne seems to have taken a hit since the failure of his 2018 film 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was a box-office dud and since then, SRK has not been seen on the big screen. But currently, he is working on 'Pathan' opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which might turn the course of his career and end his sabbatical.

Now there is another news. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh will be making his digital debut with Disney + Hotstar. This news came after SRK featured in an ad campaign for the streaming platform.

For the past few years, the OTT space has become the thing and more and more celebs are rushing to be a part of it. Be it Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, or Rajkummar Rao. There is also the fact that SRK's Bollywood career isn't what it was pre-Zero. So do you think he is venturing into the OTT space to save his career?