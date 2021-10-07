Do you think that Shah Rukh Khan's brand value has taken a hit amidst the Aryan case?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did not get bail on Friday in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. The court said that there were some technical issues and cited it as a reason to reject his bail plea. Aryan was sent to Arthur Road Jail the same day. The next day, Byju (which is an ed-tech company) decided to temporarily halt their ad deals with SRK.

It was receiving a lot of heat on social media along with boycott calls. Shah Rukh Khan has already put a full stop on all the shoots he was doing, including his film with Atlee and an ad shoot with Ajay Devgn. While there have been names like Vishal Dadlani, Nakul Mehta and Ali Fazal, who have criticised Bjyu for favoring the other side, do you think all this is impacting SRK the brand?

I feel he is too big to be deterred by all the fuss and he will bounce back once Aryan manages to go scot-free in the drugs case.