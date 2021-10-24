Do you think Shahid Kapoor would have been a bigger star if he had not rejected these films?

Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in Bollywood. Despite being the son of Pankaj Kapur, Shahid has seen a fair share of ups and downs in his career, almost like an outsider. From starting out as a background dancer to doing a number of flop films, he has now an established name in the industry. But there have been a number of films that he has said no to. The reasons might vary from lack of dates to not liking the script, he rejected some films that went on to become milestones.

Rang De Basanti - Shahid rejected this film and once opened up about this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film. He said: "I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it.”

Bang-Bang - This Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif starrer had clashed at the box-office with Shahid's 'Haider.' However, the role was initially offered to Shahid but it didn't go as planned.

Rockstar - Imtiaz Ali had approached Shahid with the scripts of both Jab We Met and Rockstar. The actor was then asked to make a choice and he picked JWM. The film that he didn't do, is considered one of Ranbir Kapoor’s best performances.

Raanjhanaa - The film which was the launchpad for Dhanush for Bollywood, was first offered to Shahid but he decided not to do it for some reason.