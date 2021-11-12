Do you think Shanaya Kapoor's comparison with Ananya panday will affect her career?

Shanaya Kapoor has been in the news for quite some time now, even before making her Bollywood debut. But she is the talk of the town for her social media posts, photoshoots, and recently, an ad. Her performance in that ad was heavily criticised by many who compared her acting with Ananya Panday. Even her accent was almost similar.

While Ananya has been at the receiving end of trolling for her acting and especially ignorance towards what actually is a 'struggle', Shanaya hasn't put her foot in the door. She will venture with a Dharma film titled 'Dono Mile Iss Tarah.'

But do you think that her comparison with Ananya might affect public perception towards her and her career?