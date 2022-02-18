Do you think that Shantanu Maheshwari's acting career will sky rocket after 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Shantanu Maheshwari, who fiddles Afsaan opposite Alia Bhatt's Gangubai in the movie, recently recollected how he bagged the role. The actor said he received a call from the movie's casting director Shruti Mahajan to audition for the part and what happened were several more rounds that went on for two months. Shantanu Maheshwari, who is making his film debut with "Gangubai Kathiawadi", says it was an enormous learning experience for him to work with a perfectionist like Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his debut project. The 30-year-old, best known for his TV debut in Channel V's "Dil Dosti Dance" and reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa", said it is "overwhelming" to be a part of the soon-to-be-released film. Asked about the experience of being directed by Bhansali, Maheshwari told PTI, "He is not a tyrant or a taskmaster. Once you comprehend the level of passion that he has, you will not call him that because he is a perfectionist. He realizes what he wants and is specific about everything. Do you think post the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' ,Shantanu Maheshwari's career in films will skyrocket? Will we get to see him more?