Do you think Sharukh Khan is the representative of Indian Cinema?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently met and hosted the consul general of several countries including France, Canada, and Quebec among others, at his Mumbai home, Mannat. The actor was seen in a blue t-shirt and denims. Taking to Twitter, Canada's Consul General in Mumbai Diedrah Kelly shared pictures with the actor.





She captioned her post, "I understand the charm that King Khan @iamsrk has on audiences across the (world emoji). Thank you Shukriya @iamsrk and @gaurikhan for your warm welcome. I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada Film Industry."















