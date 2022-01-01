Do you think Shilpa Shetty should take a chance on a web series as Sushmita Sen did?

Last year, Sushmita Sen made her comeback with the criminal thriller web series Aarya, which was well received. Shilpa Shetty is rumoured to be reviving her acting career with a web series akin to Aarya, following Sushmita's success. While the arrangement for Shilpa's first web series has yet to be finalised.





Shilpa Shetty returned to acting after a 14-year hiatus and shows no signs of slowing down.





Shilpa had confirmed her digital debut in an interview earlier and revealed she’ll begin shooting for the project in mid-2022.





Do you think she will revive herself in Web series after a flop comeback?