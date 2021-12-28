Do you think that Shraddha Kapoor is lost as a star despite being a decent actor?

It's almost been a decade since Shraddha was introduced in the industry but the actress couldn't create a space for herself and somehow she got lost as an actor in between her seniority in the industry and debut the of Sara, Janhvi, Mrunal, etc. People started focusing more on the newcomers as they were bored of nothing new happening with the actress. No groundbreaking movie or a controversial affair. The actor’s innocence went unnoticed and actors like Rhea Chakraborty and Katrina Kaif who are always surrounded by controversy managed to grab eyeballs