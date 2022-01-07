Do you think Shweta Tiwari, who is in her forties looks considerably better than these actresses?

We deserve Shweta Tiwari more than Shweta Tiwari deserves us. It took so long for people to realize that Shweta Tiwari is the epitome of Talent, Looks, and Glamour which half of this young generation of actresses can never match. Sheets Tiwari debuted with ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ and then went on roles matured to her actual age. For example, when the actress played Sweety in Parvarish- she was as young as one could be in her early 30s. But she went on to play a mother of teenage children in the serial. Do you see how the artists in the industry survive? Then the actress explored herself through ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. She also won Bigg Boss season 4. The actress has suffered a lot when it comes to love. She has consequently two failed marriages. No matter what, the actress has always come out strong. She had recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she didn't win the game but won hearts by her fearless performance. During her time in the show, she had to undergo a negative controversy as she exposed her abusive husband Abhinav. Shweta shared a video on Instagram, in which the actress can be seen struggling with Abhinav in an attempt to stop him.