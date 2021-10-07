Do you think Siddhant Chaturvedi was an apt choice to portray Yuvraj Singh onscreen?

We have had biopics on famous cricketers in Bollywood, including the successful 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', where Sushant Singh Rajpur portrayed the title character. Last month Luv Ranjan announced that they will be making a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly.

Now, according to recent reports, Karan Johar wanted to make a film on Yuvraj Singh. But the project was sadly shelved after Yuvraj demanded an A-list star for the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, Yuvraj suggested the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Yuvraj Singh but Karan wanted to cast Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role.

Karan felt that Yuvraj was a national icon and his film did not need star power to be successful. But Siddhant and Yuvraj look very similar and the former might have been an apt choice to play Yuvi on-screen, more than Ranbir and Hrithik. Don't you think?