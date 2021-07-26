Do you think Sidharth Malhotra is the right choice for the upcoming movie Shershaah?

Shershaah movie trailer dropped yesterday, and immediately it has become the talk of the town. Do you think Sidharth Malhotra will be able to give justice to his character? Let us know in the comments.

I was watching the trailer yesterday, and I really felt connected to the plot. The story of Shershaah will take us back to the horrific Kargil War in 1999, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In the trailer, we wouldn't be seeing much of Kiara's part, but Sidharth is the lead of this movie, playing Vikram Batra. And I felt after watching it that Sidharth has grown as an actor. What is your opinion?

The movie will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.