Do you think Snowdrop should be cancelled over the allegations of history distortion?

Ji soo and Jung Hae-in starrer 'Snowdrop' is being embroiled under one controversy after another over the allegations of history distortion and romanticization of North Koreans in the drama. Now one of the three major sponsors has also taken a step back, apologized and withdrew their sponsorship after the recent petition crossed 200k signatures. Well, this really puts the future of the drama under threat of being cancelled. This star-studded drama was, however, appreciated by the international viewers but would it be enough for this melodrama to sustain?





What do you think should it be cancelled or should the viewers become more accepting of the artistic liberty?