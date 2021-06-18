Do you think Sonakshi Sinha has potential?

On her birthday, I have decided to take a look at the filmography of Sonakshi Sinha. The daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi made her debut in 2010 with 'Dabangg' co-starring Salman Khan. The film was a massive success and spawned two sequels and also earned her a Filmfare debut Award (just like several other starkids).

She later starred in a number of films where she was only seen as a love interest or in the song-dance sequences. Many critics felt that her script choices were bad until she did 'Lootera' with Ranveer Singh. The film and her performance received a positive critical response. However, she was back on the track again doing small roles in big movies.

Though she does an 'Akira', Khandaani Shafakhana' or a 'Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi', where she has a meaty role. But none of these films have worked. Maybe Sonakshi tries to play safe most of the time and agrees to do star vehicle films as they are a safe bet. Soon, she will be essaying a cop in her digital debut. So let's see how that unfolds. What do you think of her as an actor?