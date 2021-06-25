Before March 2020, Sonu Sood was known as a reel life Bollywood villain but now he has changed his brand image by helping people of every stature in need during the global pandemic and is now referred to as a real-life superhero by the people of our country. We know that his intentions for doing this noble work is completely pure but we also cannot ignore the fact that this will help his Bollywood career as well.





Sonu Sood has expressed multiple times about being a victim of typecasting in Bollywood. He has been doing the same kind of roles of a villain for a long time now. The most recent successful Bollywood movie of the actor was Simmba in 2018 and before that, it was Happy New Year in 2014. This clearly proves that Sood’s Bollywood career was definitely going downhill. However, ever since he became he superhero of India, he is getting offered the role of a hero instead of a villain. Sonu Sood has decided to focus on only doing positive roles and with his mass appeal, he will definitely be getting a lot more work in the industry.





This article is not intended to undermine any of the noble work he has done and is continuing to do so but to acknowledge the effect it will have on his Bollywood career. Do you think Sonu Sood’s charitable work during the pandemic helped him save his dying Bollywood career?